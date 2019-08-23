Accused in Mudarraba case remanded

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday granted 14-day physical remand of an accused involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Mudarraba.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through a communiqué said that after receiving several complaints, the investigation was launched against the accused, Asifullah, a resident of Umarzai in Charsadda district, and found him involved in swindling Rs13.855 million from the public.

It transpired during the investigation that the accused persuaded the public to invest savings in the Mudarraba business showing them multiple businesses.

The accused promised exorbitant profit to the public on their investments, but in fact, there was no such business and the accused defrauded the public and deprived them of their earning.

The National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured the affected people efforts would continue to ensure the return of looted money to them.KMU issues instructions for ETEA test

Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, made all necessary arrangements and issued important instructions regarding smooth conduction of the ETEA test for admission to all public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The test will be held on Sunday (August 25) at 8:30 am, simultaneously, in 46 indoor halls of seven regions of the province.

According to Alamgir Khan Afridi, media and protocol officer KMU, all the arrangements, including the booking of indoor halls, issuance of roll number slips, the appointment of administrative and security staff for the conduction of the test in the best manner have been finalised.

The test will be held the first time, simultaneously, in 46 indoor halls at seven regional centres including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan. More than 43000 students including 26000 male and 17000 female would be appearing the test at the above mentioned seven centres.

It is worth mentioning that roll number slips have been issued to all the candidates and it is mandatory for all the students to bring their respective roll number slips along with them and no one can be allowed to sit in the test without roll no slips.

The students were directed not to bring along mobile phones, calculators, headphones, smartwatches, laptops, books, electronic devices or other belongings which can help them in the test.

The students were also directed to bring along original CNIC or Form B and a recent passport size photograph pasted on their admit cards and they should reach their respective centres at least one an hour before starting of the test at speculated time i.e 08:30am to avoid any inconvenience.

Sarhadi nominated KMU Senate member

A business community leader Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has been nominated Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar’s Senate member for a period of three years.

He is a former senior vice-president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and served the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Customs clearing agents provincial and central bodies in various capacities.

KP Governor Shah Farman made the nomination in the exercise of the power conferred on him by Clause (0) of Sub-section (1) of Section-19 of KP Universities Act, 2012.

The other members nominated for the KMU Senate were Dr Ihsanul Haq, Dr Ikram Ghani and Dr Mukhtiar Alam, said a press release.

UET displays first merit list

The University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar has displayed its first merit list for BSc. engineering degree programme’s academic session (2019-20).

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain visited the Admissions Directorate and addressed the new entrants on Thursday. He expressed satisfaction over the admissions process.

The vice-chancellor said, “As the only public sector university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, UET Peshawar is a premier seat of engineering education offering admissions in 16 disciplines under a highly qualified faculty.”

He also spoke to the parents and students on the occasion and directed the admissions staff to facilitate the students and parents.

Dr Misbah informed the parents and applicants to steadily follow the admission updates on website and remain vigilant over SMS notifications.

5kg charas seized

The Excise and Taxation Department on Thursday seized five kilograms of charas from a vehicle on Charsadda-Mardan Road and arrested two accused. An official communiqué said the team of Excise Department had information about the drugs being smuggled to Punjab province.

The officials stopped a car on the checkpost and recovered drugs from its hidden cavities. The team also arrested two alleged smugglers and registered first information report under narcotics law. The top officials of the Excise Department appreciated the performance of intelligence teams for foiling many snuggling bids in recent past.