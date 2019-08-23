DSA CC beat Rangoonwala CC by five wickets

KARACHI: An outstanding all-round performance by leg spinner Imran Ali helped DSA CC defeat strong Rangoonwala CC by five wickets in the third Champions Trophy T20 league cricket tournament at RLCA Ground Gulberg the other day.

Imran grabbed four wickets and scored 39 runs. Leg spinner Sohaib Mirza captured three wickets and made unbeaten 34 runs. Medium pacer Naveed Ahmed grabbed three wickets. It was the DSA's third consecutive victory.

DSA restricted their opponents to 119 runs in 19.5 overs. Rehan Tanoli was the top scorer with 36 off 18 balls with (six fours and one six), Hafiz Asad Baig managed 22 and M Afzal 11. DSA reached the target in 19.5 overs . Anas Ahmed also batted well, scoring 16 runs. Off spinner Hafiz Asad Baig grabbed three wickets.

Pakistan CC become Sindh champions

KARACHI: Danish Aziz's all-round performance helped defending champions Pakistan Cricket Club beat Hyderabad's Mullakatiar Cricket Club by 85 runs and become Sindh champions of the 2nd Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Inter-Region Championship here at Naya Nazimabad Stadium.

Danish scored 46 runs to help Pakistan CC post 190-8 in 40 overs and later captured four wickets for 10 runs to play a major role in his club’s triumph.

In response to Pakistan CC’s 190 runs, Mullakatiar CC were bundled out for just 105 in 27 overs.

The team from Hyderabad struggled despite Fawad Ahmed’s impressive 53 runs.

Pakistan CC will meet Jinnah Sports Club of Bahawalpur on August 26 and National Combined Club of Lasbela, Baluchistan, on August 28 at Naya Nazimabad Stadium.