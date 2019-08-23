Million tree drive in full swing

KARACHI: Thar Foundation, the CSR front for Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL), has announced collaboration with the Urban Forestry for plantation of over 10,000 saplings across the metropolis, a statement said on Thursday.

In this connection, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Thar Foundation and Urban Forestry; whereby, together with SECMC, Thar Foundation will provide 10,000 saplings to Urban Forestry to increase greening factor in Karachi and create green spaces in the city, it added.

This collaboration has been done under the larger Thar Million Tree Programme initiative of Thar Foundation, which plans to plant one million trees in Thar by the end of 2019. With the current agreement, the total count of trees stands over 700,000, it added.

Syed Murtaza Azhar Rizvi, director site operations of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company, and Shahzad Qureshi, convener of the Urban Forestry, signed the agreement in the presence of officials from the two organisations.