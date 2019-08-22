close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Naval Chief visits coastal areas, training centre

National

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited coastal and creeks area and inaugurated Special Service Operational Training Centre and also visited one of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) launch sites and met with troops.

The newly inaugurated training centre shall provide training to officers and men of Pakistan Navy, sister services, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and friendly countries in different professional domains, including counter terrorism. The training infrastructure of the centre includes state-of-the-art training facilities on par with contemporary trends.

