Misbah vows to improve fitness of cricketers

ISLAMABAD: Misbahul Haq, former Pakistan captain and pre-season camp commandant of national probables, Wednesday said that attaining fitness would be the goal of training from here on.

Talking to media in Lahore, Misbah said there was a lot to do when it comes to maintaining fitness of probables for national team.

“The overall standard of fitness has improved but there is a need for further improvement to keep the standard at par with international requirements,” he said.

The former skipper added that he had yet to apply for the coaching job. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set August 26 deadline for the applications.

“If I got coaching or chief selector’s job, I will prefer to resign from the cricket committee job. I believe that coach and the chief selector should be the same individual so that he could be answerable for team’s performance.”

Misbah said he was well prepared for criticism. “When you assume a charge of any professional post, you should be ready for criticism. Appreciation and criticism comes side by side.”

The former captain added that he will go for ‘Istakhara’ if offered any post — head coach or chief selector.