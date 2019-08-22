close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Misbah vows to improve fitness of cricketers

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Misbahul Haq, former Pakistan captain and pre-season camp commandant of national probables, Wednesday said that attaining fitness would be the goal of training from here on.

Talking to media in Lahore, Misbah said there was a lot to do when it comes to maintaining fitness of probables for national team.

“The overall standard of fitness has improved but there is a need for further improvement to keep the standard at par with international requirements,” he said.

The former skipper added that he had yet to apply for the coaching job. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set August 26 deadline for the applications.

“If I got coaching or chief selector’s job, I will prefer to resign from the cricket committee job. I believe that coach and the chief selector should be the same individual so that he could be answerable for team’s performance.”

Misbah said he was well prepared for criticism. “When you assume a charge of any professional post, you should be ready for criticism. Appreciation and criticism comes side by side.”

The former captain added that he will go for ‘Istakhara’ if offered any post — head coach or chief selector.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports