Govt decides to expedite privatisation process

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to expedite privatisation process and has approved the programme in this regard. While talking to this scribe on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro said that four to five public sector enterprises will be privatised till December 31. He said that at the first phase Convention Centre, Marri Petroleum Limited (MPCL), Services Hotel, First Women Bank, SME Bank and power plant will be privatised.
