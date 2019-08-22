Pakistan to host int’l badminton in November

LAHORE: Pakistan would host the International Series Badminton Tournament in November this year which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020,.

This was disclosed by Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Secretary Wajid Ali Chaudhry.

A total of 35 to 40 international teams would participate in the prestigious event to be held here at the Pakistan sports Complex from November 7 to 11. “The event which would also serve as a qualifying round for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been approved by the Badminton World Federation (WBF) and Badminton Asia (BA),” he said and added the series had also been included it in the BWF events 2019 Calendar.