14 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws including seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen bike, valuable and weapons from them, the police spokesman said.

Aabpara police arrested four accused Dawood Massih, Afnan Khan, Muhammad Faraz and Ameer shokat and recovered 26 liters wine, 125 gram hashish and one 30 bore illicit pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Secretariat police arrested two accused Haroon and Shazia and recovered stolen valuable.

Bahra Kahu police arrested two drug pushers Muhammad Rashid and Muhammad Irfan and recovered 250 gram hashish and 165 gram heroine from their possession. Industrial Area police arrested two accused Shoukat Massih and Abid Massih and recovered 14 wine bottles from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Ashraf and recovered one 8 mm pistol from him. Sihala police arrested accused Munaib and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.