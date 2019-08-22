close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 22, 2019

No-deal Brexit

Business

AFP
August 22, 2019

The Union Jack flag is raised ahead of the visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Chancellery on his first foreign visit since taking office on Wednesday in Berlin. Johnson visits Berlin to kick off a marathon of tense talks with key European and international

leaders as the threat of a chaotic no-deal Brexit looms.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business