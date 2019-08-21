11 teams to feature in CM Punjab National Karate Championship

LAHORE: Hundreds of male and female players from 11 teams - Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Islamabad, Wapda, Army, Railways, Police, Navy and HEC - will take part in Chief Minister Punjab National Men and Women Karate Championship; this was stated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Tuesday.

The 4-day Chief Minister Punjab National Men and Women Karate Championship is being staged under the aegis of Sports Board Punjab at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall from August 22 to 25, 2019. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement, said that Sports Board Punjab, under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, is organizing different sports championships to engage youth of the province in healthy sports activities. The upcoming Chief Minister Punjab National Men and Women Karate Championship is also part of this move to provide a suitable platform to talented youth of the province to express their potential. “The position holders in different categories will be awarded 33 gold medals, 33 silver and 66 bronze medals during the Chief Minister Punjab National Men and Women Karate Championship”.

Aulakh further said that players of all participating teams will also take part in march past at the inaugural ceremony. “The closing ceremony of the championship will also be held at the same venue on August 25, 2019. The successful players will be given prizes and trophies during the grand prize distribution ceremony”. Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh have expressed their deepest sympathies on the death of former legendary Olympian goalkeeper Zakir Hussain, who passed away on Monday in Wah Cantt.