Wed Aug 21, 2019
August 21, 2019

HR ministry to draft policy on violence against women

Islamabad

A
APP
August 21, 2019

Islamabad: The policy on violence against women and girls had drafted with an aim to highlight the different issues of violence during different stages of life and to consider preventive measures, said an official Ministry of Human Rights here on Tuesday.

The policy aims at providing framework as how to implement the international conventions and treaties ratified by Pakistan that speak of its commitment and put into action the commitments to protect fundamental human rights and to element gender based violence.

He further said that the government was committed to protecting the rights of human and specially women rights.

He also said that the government to bring existing law in line with the policy in order to address the already existing direct and indirect discrimination that exist against women and girls.

