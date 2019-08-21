Peace during Muharram top priority, says CPO

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Mohammad Faisal Rana, averred that law and order shall be maintained at every cost and a peaceful atmosphere will be provided to the public.

“We have to maintain an enviable peace during Muharram-ul-Haram at all cost and will maintain comprehensive writ of the law,” the CPO resolved and added that we will have to take measure under the legal ambits.

The CPO was addressing a press conference at the auditorium of Police Line on Tuesday and informed the media regarding various issues relating to the performance Rawalpindi police.

CPO Faisal Rana said that the couple involved in kidnapping and raping an MSc student and 45 minors is being investigating methodically. “We are seeking help from different agencies including FIA in the investigation,” the CPO said that videos, mobile phones, laptop, camera and other relevant stuff have been sent for forensic examination to Punjab Forensic Lab, Lahore. The forensic report would clear each and every qualm in the case, he maintained.

He said that the police were trying to collect information of the heirs’ of minors, who were kidnapped and raped by the accused and his wife, adding that identity of the minor victims will be kept secret.

Telling police performance, the CPO said that the police have arrested killers of police officers at Sadiqabad and Taxila, adding that the killers were members of terrorist outfits. Responding to a question, the CPO Rawalpindi clarified that the police did not use ATM of the alleged rapist of minors and MSc student, adding that the police officials found involved in any misconduct, will not be spared. “Those miscreants having suspicious record will be arrested before Muharram, to ensure peace,” the DIG concluded.