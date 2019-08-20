Remand of Sana’s son-in-law extended

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended physical remand of Rana Ahmad Sheharyar, son-in-law of former Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, and his brother Rana Khalid Mehmood, in a murder case of two brothers.

The ATC judge directed the police to produce them in the court on August 22.The two other accused in the case, Muzammil Shah and Ali Raza, would also be produced in the court on the same date.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested Tariq Janbaz, secretary of Rana Sanaullah, in the same case.

LAWYER ABDUCTED: A lawyer was abducted from Chak 272/JB Thikriwala on Monday. Muhammad Irshad was allegedly abducted by accused Muhammad Yasin and his accomplices when he was on his way to his office.