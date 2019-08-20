close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
August 20, 2019

Olympian Zakir Hussain passes away

Sports

August 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Olympian Zakir Hussain, former goalkeeper for Pakistan’s national hockey team, passed away on Monday. He was 85. Zakir Hussain’s funeral prayers were to be held at Gulshan Anwar Masjid, Jinnah Colony, Wah Cantt.Hussain won a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico and a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the death of the legendary Olympian.

