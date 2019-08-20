close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Plantation drive at IIU

OC
Our Correspondetn
August 20, 2019

Islamabad: Rector of the International Islamic University Dr. Masoom Yasinzai planted saplings on campus in connection with the national day for plantation announced by the prime minister. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the university would be among the leading ranks to plant saplings and make the environment clean. The IIU rector said that university was making efforts to arrange a huge amount of saplings through philanthropists.

