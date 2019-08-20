Plantation drive at IIU

Islamabad: Rector of the International Islamic University Dr. Masoom Yasinzai planted saplings on campus in connection with the national day for plantation announced by the prime minister. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the university would be among the leading ranks to plant saplings and make the environment clean. The IIU rector said that university was making efforts to arrange a huge amount of saplings through philanthropists.