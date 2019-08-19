close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
August 19, 2019

Muslim Aid distributes 1,776 meat packs

National

 
August 19, 2019

JHANG: Muslim Aid Pakistan under its seasonal ‘qurbani’ programme ‘Feed the Hungry’ 2019 sacrificed 70 animals. The blessings of Eid are shared among 1,776 most marginalised and vulnerable families of tehsil 18 Hazari, district Jhang, said a press release.

Each family received 5kg meat pack. The union councils (UCs) of Rasheedpur and Wassu Astana are selected for ‘Feed the Hungry’ qurbani programme. The aim of Qurbani programme is to combat hunger, poverty.

