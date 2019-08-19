‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign launched across KP

PESHAWAR: The Plant for Pakistan campaign was launched throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Officials said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department with the help of other stakeholders on planted record 5 million saplings of different species across the province under Plant for Pakistan to offset the growing effects of climate change and global warming.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forest Syed Ishtiaq Urmar and Secretary Shahidullah Khan inaugurated the campaign by planting saplings at Shahkas in Khyber tribal district.

A spokesman for KP Forest Department said around 5 million saplings were planted across the province in one day.

Massive plantation activities were carried out in all districts of KP including merged areas after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced ‘’one person-two plants’’ campaign under the drive.

TIMERGARA: The monsoon plantation and ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive was kicked off in Lower Dir with tree plantation and distribution of free of cost saplings among students and communities.

A function in this regard was held at government middle school Soghalay Talash. The Adil Khan Memorial Trust Talash (AKMT), a welfare organisation arranged the function wherein the Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was the chief guest on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai formally kicked off the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive by planting a deodar tree on the premises of the school.

District Police Officer Arif Shahbaz Wazir, MPA Shafiullah Khan, Forest Conservator Yousaf Khan, DFO Ijaz-ur-Rahman and Community Development Officer Abid Hussain also planted saplings. Free plants were distributed among school’s students and community elders.

CHARSADDA: Deputy Commissioner Adeel Shah and Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wahab Khalil inaugurated the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of the Government Postgraduate College, Charsadda.

KALAYA: Assistant Commissioner Haider Hussain inaugurated the plantation drive in Orakzai tribal district. Divisional Forest Officer Shahid Noor, Range Officer Ali Hilal and Agriculture Officer Irfanullah also attended a ceremony.

The assistant commissioner said the government would plant 70,000 saplings on 150 acres in the district.

KOHAT: District Nazim Muhammad Nasim Afridi opened the tree plantation campaign in the district.

ADC Shah Nawaz Khan, Conservator Forest Syed Kamal Khan, DFO Abdul Samad Wazir and other officials were also present on the occasion, The district nazim said that about 200,000 plants would be planted in the district.

KHAR: Member National Assembly Guldad Khan inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a sapling in Khar, Headquarters of Bajaur district.

DFO Hayat Ali, DC Usman Mahsud, AC Khar, Anwarul Haq, AC Nawagai Habibullah and other officials and elders attended the ceremony.

MINGORA: The University of Swat launched Monsoon Plantation drive as part of Prime Minister nationwide “Plant for Pakistan” campaign here at Charbagh campus on Monday. The inaugural ceremony was held on the campus in collaboration with district administration Swat and Forest Department. It was attended by elected representatives of the district, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Jamal Khan, officials of district administration, faculty members and students.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest the provincial minister for agriculture Muhibullah Khan said that Imran Khan was committed to address a big challenge of environmental changes in Pakistan, saying that following the vision of their party leader the provincial government had given top priority to agriculture after education and health in its annual developmental program for the current fiscal year.

MANSEHRA: Chairman District Development Advisory Committee MPA Nawabzada Mohammad Fareed inaugurated the tree plantation drive in Oghi tehsil. The conservator Mohammad Shoaib was also present on the occasion.

BANNU: The plantation drive was inaugurated by the Commissioner Adil Siddique by planting a sapling in Mamandkhel locality. Circle Officer Sher Akbar Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to media, the commissioner said 49,000 saplings would be planted in the district during the campaign to be continued for ten days under the directives of the prime minister.

He said that 20,000 saplings had been distributed among the people to plant them in their respective areas.