Pieters ends three-year wait for European Tour title

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Belgium’s Thomas Pieters ended his three-year wait for a fourth European Tour title with a one-shot win at the Czech Masters on Sunday, on the same Prague course where he won his first trophy in 2015.

Pieters, a Ryder Cup player in 2016, carded a final round 69 on the Albatross Golf Resort for a 269 total and 19 under par. “I’m relieved. It’s been a long time — it’s been three years since I last won,” the 27-year-old told europeantour.com.

“It feels good to win again. I never doubted myself but it’s just been a long road of not feeling that great with the golf swing.” Playing partner Adri Arnaus of Spain was second on 18 under par with defending champion Andrea Pavan of Italy joint third alongside England’s Sam Horsfield, three shots off the winning total.