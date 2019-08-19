close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 19, 2019

Russian opposition leader detained

World

AFP
August 19, 2019

MOSCOW: Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was detained moments after his release from jail on Sunday after completing a 10-day sentence for his role in Moscow’s recent wave of protests.

"I have been detained once again outside the jail," Yashin said on his Twitter account. He posted a video of a policeman saying he was being detained for urging people to take part in unsanctioned protests. The video shows Yashin being escorted into a police van.

Yashin was one of several opposition figures excluded from Moscow’s upcoming local elections, triggering a month of protests in the Russian capital. Sunday’s scenario was the same as that following a 10-day sentence meted out after Yashin was arrested ahead of a July 27 unsanctioned protest in Moscow that led to more than 1,400 arrests.

After completing the term, he was detained upon his release on August 8 and given an additional 10 days in jail. The Russian opposition has staged several large protests in Moscow this month demanding free elections.

The rallies were the biggest since mass protests broke out in 2011 against President Vladimir Putin’s return to the Kremlin after a term as prime minister.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World