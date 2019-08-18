LRC hosts Jashan-e-Azadi, Kashmir Day Cup races today

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club (LRC) on its 16th summer day meeting will be celebrating Independence Day of Pakistan with Jashan-e-Azadi Cup and express solidarity with Kashmiris with a Kashmir Day Cup on Sunday, August 18.

Apart from the cup encounters, there are five Fair Magic Plate races scheduled during the day with four to be held before the cup races and one at the conclusion.

Race one to four are of 1000 metres while the remaining three, which are the two cup and the final race are of 1100 metres distance. Just for the Jashn-e-Azadi Cup which is of class VI, all the other races are of class VII and are of different divisions. In the main races, Conquest is favouirte in Jashn-e-Azadi Cup while Costa Rica is to be watched out for in Kashmir Cup. Favourite for win in first race is Meri Sahiba, place Golden Stamp and fluke Beach Beauty while others in the competition are Great Queen, Khurram The Great, Janab, Naroobi, Prince of Dubai and Start Me Up.

Second race favourite for win is Neeli The Great, place Magic and fluke Turab Prince while others in the competition are Aie Muskan, Shan-e-Kakrali, Chamak, Parwaz-e-Bhakkhar, Good Action, Madiha, Lucky Time and Royal Performer.

Third race favourite for win is Moazzam Prince, place Noor-e-Sehar and fluke Bau Jee while others in the competition are Love For Win, Vegas, New Sonia, Zil Prince, Black Flower and Nice Moon.

Fourth race favourite for win is Banjo, place Nadaan and fluke Big Foot while others in the competition are Ishaq Prince, Red Boy, Again Butler Fly, Ibram Prince Tell Me, Mashable and King Queen.

Fifth Jashn-e-Azadi Cup race favourite for win is Conquest, place Sparking and fluke Prince Albert while others in the competition are Jabbar Prince, Dazzling, Lorenzo, Madhuri Daxit and Sunny Choice.

Sixth Kashmir Cup race favourite for win is Costa Rica, place Abdullah Princess and fluke Miss Bulbul while others in the competition are Salam-e-Dera, Wali Choice, Candle and Jan-e-Fida.

Seventh race favourite for win is JF Thunder, place Natalia and fluke Best Terms while others in the competition are Neeli De Malika, After Hero, Royal Runner, Salam-e-Lahore, Tony Baba, Tabdeeli Aie, Prince of Lion, Sayban-e-Bhakkar and Baland-o-Bala.