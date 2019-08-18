Paul Litjens witnesses Dar HC match

LAHORE: Dar Hockey Academy played its second match of the Holland tour at MOP HC ground against Den Bosch HC.

Dutch hockey legend Paul Litjens, whose tally of 267 international goals remained a world record till overtaken by Sohail Abbas, had especially traveled to watch the match on the invitation of Dar HC.

Den Bosch were off to a rollicking start and earned a penalty corner in the 2nd minute. Kars Schreuder’s forceful shot went into the goal off Waqar Younis’s pads.

After the initial shock, Dar HA came back strongly and repeatedly raided the opponent’s territory. After missing a couple of good opportunities, the equaliser arrived in the 13th minute. Awais Arshad showing good opportunism availed a long pass into the circle coming from right. Two more goals came in the last four minutes of the first half. Another ball from outside the circle was hit into the tin by Ali Aziz. Then young Abdul Rahman finished a right side move with a strong hit. Dar HA, who misfired a number of times, led 3-1 when the teams changed the sides.

First seven minutes of the second half saw good pole to pole stuff with both the sides wasting scoring opportunities. Academy kicked into gear and goals came regularly.

An inch perfect cross from left by Wasim Akram found an unmarked Ali Aziz at the top of the circle who thundered the ball into the net Brilliant Wasim Akram eliminated two defenders in a captivating dribbling run only to see his attempt came off the pole. However, Murtaza Yaqoob, who was backing up, easily put it in. It was 6-1 when Awais Arshad scored after a good individual run. Ajmal Butt capped a sweeping move by rattling the net with with a first time top of circle shot.

Last goal came via Abdul Rahman with his second of the evening. He applied the finishing touch near the right pole after a breath taking one touch move involving five players.

Despite the big defeat, Den Bosch played well in certain patches. In fact, they earned five penalty corners to Dar HA’s three. But they couldn’t match the speed and skill of Pakistanis.

Scorers: Dar HA: Ali Aziz 2, Awais Arshad 2, Abdul Rahman 2, Murtaza Yaqoob, Ajmal Butt Den Bosch HC: Kars Schreuder.