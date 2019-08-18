Brother kills brother in Swat

close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Top Story

MINGORA: A man allegedly killed his brother over a minor issue in Matta tehsil of Swat district on Saturday, police said. They said two brothers, Jehangir Khan and Ijaz Khan, exchanged hot words over a minor issue in Darmai locality and the former attacked the latter with a stone, leaving him unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. The police handed over the body to the heirs and started investigation after registering the case.

