Sun Aug 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Top performing districts

Lahore

August 18, 2019

LAHORE PROGRAMME Monitoring & Implementation Unit (PMIU) of the Punjab Education Sector Reform Programme (PESRP) has announced top five districts and one division vis-à-vis Performance Evaluation Index (PEI) during April 1 to May 31, 2019 following which honorarium/ reward will be paid to education managers of the districts and division. The top districts are Kasur, Sargodha, Nankana Sahib, Bhakkar and Chakwal while Lahore has been named as the top performing division. Subsequently, administrators of these districts and the commissioner of the division are entitled to receive an honorarium equivalent to two months’ gross pay.

