‘Logical conclusion of white collar cases top most priority of NAB’

Islamabad : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said that logical conclusion of white collar cases of mega corruption is the top most priority of NAB as the bureau is committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands.

Chairing a meeting to review overall performance of NAB here Saturday, he said the anti-graft watchdog has devised three pronged anti-corruption strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement which is yielding excellent dividends, said a press release.

He said since inception, NAB has received about 1,56,858 complaints from individuals, private / public organizations, filed 1,249 corruption references in respective Accountability Courts and recovered Rs326 billion.

The number of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019. He said that prime focus of NAB was on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, money laundering, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc.

NAB has recovered Rs30 billion in last 19 months.

He said that NAB has established Forensic Science Lab, having facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB said that NAB has prescribed 10-month time for disposal cases which comprises of two months for complaint verification, four months for inquiry and four months for investigation.