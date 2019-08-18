close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
Loadshedding, low voltage issues to be resolved in Khyber district soon: official

National

BARA: An official of Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) on Saturday said that the loadshedding and low voltage issues would be resolved in Khyber district soon.

Speaking to people from different walks of life at a public forum in Bara subdivision, Tesco’s additional chief engineer Ihsanullah Khan said that efforts were underway to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the remote areas of the district.

Executive Engineer Babar Khan, SDO Bara subdivision Wilayat Khan, line superintendent Nisar Khan, Alamgir Khan and other Tesco officials were also present on the occasion.

He said the Tesco officials would take steps to replace the old poles and power cables,

The representatives of the factory units, including Dr Wahab Afridi, Turab Ali Afridi, Wali Khan Afridi, Ghazi Khan and others apprised the Tesco officials of the problems being faced by them. They said the owners of some units were involved in utilising electricity through domestic supply lines in order to avoid paying utility bills on commercial rate.

They complained that most of the far-flung areas had remained deprived of power supply. They asked the officials to extend the duration of power supply in Jamrud and Bara subdivisions in daytime.

