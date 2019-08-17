Fake accounts case: Zardari sent to Adiala Jail on 3-day remand

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday shifted to Adiala Jail on three-day judicial remand in fake bank accounts case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday produced Asif Ali Zardari before accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir after the end of his physical remand.

During hearing, NAB prosecutor Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to extend physical remand of Asif Ali Zaradri, as department wanted to interrogate him more.

Zardari’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa argued before the court that Asif Ali Zardari had already demanded that he be given a 90-day remand, whereas NAB officials either ask for a four-day remand or ask for a new remand.

He further said that such practice by the NAB was aimed to distract the court as well as loss to national treasury.

Asif Ali Zardari came on rostrum and asked, “Why was he not allowed to meet his daughter despite having court permission.” He stated that he was also not allowed to offer Eid prayers. After listening to the arguments, accountability court awarded three-day judicial remand of Asif Ali Zardari and sent him to Adiala Jail and ordered to present him before the court on August 19.

Asif Ali Zardari’s counsels also filed petition for provision of an air conditioner to the former president in the jail along with other facilities. The personal staff of Asif Zardari also shifted a bed, mattress and air cooler to the jail. The jail authorities did not allow the equipment to go inside owing to security reasons and maintained that the furnishings will only be permitted after scanning. Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur was also shifted to Adiala Jail last Sunday in money laundering and fake bank accounts cases.