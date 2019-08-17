close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Missing youth found dead in Gujranwala

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The body of a missing youth was found from a nullah at Noshera Virkan on Friday. Naveed went to meet his friend at Tatlewali but did not return. Now, his body was found from the nullah. The police have started investigation.

68 held for power theft: The Gepco surveillance teams arrested 68 accused red-handed for power theft from different areas of the region during Eid holidays. The Gepco has issued detection bills of Rs 2.9 million to these electricity thieves.

OPEN COURTS: Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir and CPO Dr Moeen Masood held open courts here on Friday. The officers listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued necessary orders on the spot. The officers said that the purpose of the open courts was to urgently solve the problems and complaints of the citizens.

