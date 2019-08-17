close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 17, 2019

India promoting culture of terrorism across Asia: Gilani

National

A
APP
August 17, 2019

MULTAN: Former premier and PPP senior leader Yusuf Raza Gilani has said India is promoting culture of terrorism across Asia by controlling the Indian Held Kashmir through violence and cruelty.

Addressing an Eid Milan party here on Friday, he lauded former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for fighting the Kashmir case at global forums throughout his tenure. He said PPP always defended the Kashmir cause whenever and wherever required.

MPA Syed Ali Haidar Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani, Shehzad Rasool, Asif Rasool Awan, Rao Abdullah and Muhammad Arshad also spoke.

