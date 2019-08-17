Locals rescue infant from being raped

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A rape attempt was made against three and a half year old infant but the suspect escaped from the scene after the dwellers of the area gathered, taking notice of crime crying of baby girl. They have registered the case against the suspect identified as Mohammad Safeer on the complaint of victim’s father. The police said that the accused had been involved in such offences in the past as well.
