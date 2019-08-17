close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Locals rescue infant from being raped

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A rape attempt was made against three and a half year old infant but the suspect escaped from the scene after the dwellers of the area gathered, taking notice of crime crying of baby girl. They have registered the case against the suspect identified as Mohammad Safeer on the complaint of victim’s father. The police said that the accused had been involved in such offences in the past as well.

