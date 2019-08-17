Father, daughter injured in baton attack

A man and his 15-year-old daughter were injured in the Korangi area on Friday. The incident took place in Sector 32, Zia Colony, within the limits of the Korangi police station. The injured person was identified as 45-year-old Abdul Wahab, son of Abdul Ghaffar, and the teenage girl as Aleema. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

The police said some unidentified persons attacked them with batons over unexplained reasons. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Man injured

A young man was wounded in a firing incident near Disco Morr in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. The victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 22-year-old Hammad, son of Imran. Police officials said that the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained while an investigation was underway.

Man hurt in scuffle

A 26-year-old man, Ramzan, son of Alamgir, was injured during a scuffle in Korangi within the limits of the Zaman Town police station. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The police said they were investigating the case.