Black Day observed in Bahawalpur on Indian I-Day

BAHAWALPUR: The black day was observed on Thursday on the occasion of the Indian Independence Day here to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A ceremony was held on the directives of the Vice-Chancellor at the varsity to observe the Black Day.

Faculty and staff members, students and citizens participated and condemned brutal use of force on innocent Kashmiris.

The participants were told that the Kashmiris were being denied the right of self-determination that is the basic human right of Kashmiris and the United Nations has declared their right of plebiscite through its resolution.

On the occasion, participants gave their impressions on a board displayed in the hall which included slogans for the liberation of Kashmir and condemnation of Indian occupied forces.