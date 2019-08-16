Governor returns after performing Hajj

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrived back on Thursday after performing Hajj.

He was received by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Sindh Assembly members Khurram Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Aftab Siddiqui, Sardar Yaseen Malik, Ali Junejo and others.

The governor was felicitated on performing Hajj by the people present at the airport. Setting aside protocol, Ismail joined the queue for immigration.

He said that a black day was being observed across the country against Indian atrocities in Kashmir. The movement for self-determination for the people of Kashmir would be supported at any cost. The time was not far when Kashmiris would also enjoy freedom, he said.