Intruder in Maleeha’s press conference thrown out

ISLAMABAD: An Indian, who intruded into Pakistan’s permanent mission in New York on Tuesday to subvert the news conference of Pakistan’s permanent representative (PR) for the United Nations (UN) Dr Maleeha Lodhi on annexation of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and its splitting, was thrown out by the media persons covering the event.

The video of the incident was so cleverly made by some of his mates that intruder’s face wasn’t visible. Indian social media has been showing the video extensively but, incidentally, the intruder failed in detracting Dr Lodhi, who completed her news conference successfully. At the end of the news conference, the person in question, shouted to malign the Pakistan mission, but he wasn’t allowed by the newsmen present there.

Dr Lodhi gave a full picture of Indian atrocities in IHK and maintained that India is destined to bite the dust in its evil designs for annexing the freedom loving Kashmir.

She declined to attach any importance to the incident since it happened for the first time in New York Mission and being senior journalist, she opted to ignore it as attaching any significance to it, could detraction from the real cause of the event. The sources said that it is understandable that it was handiwork of Indian agencies out of sheer frustration. The person who tried to create situation on expulsion from the Pakistani mission suddenly disappeared.