Israel and India

Israel is reported to have been egging on India against Pakistan, in its bid to crush Kashmir’s freedom movement once and for all. And as the tension between India and Pakistan simmers, Israel’s influence on Indian actions in Jammu & Kashmir becomes explicit. With the way Israel has been putting down Palestine struggle, the plan seem to be to crush Kashmir’s freedom struggle in the same fashion.

Also, India has been Israel’s largest arms client in 2017; it paid Tel Aviv $530 for air defence, radar system and missiles. Both countries have also held joint exercises between their commando units. However, Pakistan is a nuclear state; it can encounter any global conspiracy or challenge with a big surprise.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur