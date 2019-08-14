close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 15, 2019

Israel and India

Newspost

 
August 15, 2019

Israel is reported to have been egging on India against Pakistan, in its bid to crush Kashmir’s freedom movement once and for all. And as the tension between India and Pakistan simmers, Israel’s influence on Indian actions in Jammu & Kashmir becomes explicit. With the way Israel has been putting down Palestine struggle, the plan seem to be to crush Kashmir’s freedom struggle in the same fashion.

Also, India has been Israel’s largest arms client in 2017; it paid Tel Aviv $530 for air defence, radar system and missiles. Both countries have also held joint exercises between their commando units. However, Pakistan is a nuclear state; it can encounter any global conspiracy or challenge with a big surprise.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost