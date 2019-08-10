Rallies express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD: The divisional administration on Saturday organised the Kashmir Solidarity rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and condemn the Indian atrocities in the Indian Held Kashmir.

The rally was taken out from the District Council Chowk which culminated at Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk. The rally was led by Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi, CPO Azhar Akram, MPAs Nazat Latif and Firdous Rai. The officers of different federal and provincial departments, traders and scores of citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans like Kashmir would be the part of Pakistan. The participants also chanted slogans against the India and the PM for injustice being done with the Kashmiris. Talking to newsmen, Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti said that we would continue our unconditional support to the Kashmiris till their freedom. He strongly condemned the Indian unconstitutional attempt at alternating the demography of the Indian Held Kashmir and demanded the India immediately reverse the wrong steps which jeopardized the peace and stability of the south Asia.

He said that world forces should take the notice of sheer violation of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir and atrocities committed by the Indian army against innocent Kashmiris. Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi and CPO Azhar Akram said that the right of self-determination should be given to the Kashmiris. MPAs Nazar Latif and Firdous Rai condemned the Indian forces brutalities and said that it was violation of international laws.

Later, an effigy of the Indian PM was burnt by the participants of the rally.

GUJRANWALA: Hundreds of political activists and civil society members organised the Kashmir Solidarity rally here on Saturday.

Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DC Naila Baqar, the PHA chairman, MPA Shaheen Raza, CPO Dr Moeen Masood and a large number of citizens participated in the rally.

The participants carrying banners and placards marched through various roads. They expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They also chanted anti-India slogans.

Addressing the participants, the speakers strongly criticised the large scale violation of human rights by the Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir.

They said that freedom was the basic right of the people of the Indian Held Kashmir. They condemned genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces. They said that India could not change the special status of the Kashmir which was the violation of the UN resolutions.