Plastic bags banned in ministry

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari announced a ban on the use of plastic bags in his ministry.

The announcement was made during a me­eting between Zulfikar Bukhari and Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul who visited the ministry to launch plastic bag free drive there.

Pakistan is set to become the 128th country to ban the use of plastic bags on August 14 to check pollution by non-recyclable waste.