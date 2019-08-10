BMG candidates elected unopposed in KCCI elections

KARACHI: All candidates of the Businessmen Group (BMG) were elected unopposed for the Managing Committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for the year 2019/21, a statement said on Saturday.

A total of 32 nominations were received by the Election Commission who all belonged to Businessmen Group, it added. The nomination papers were scrutinised by the Election Commission, which rejected 10 nomination papers by declaring them invalid, whereas seven candidates withdrew their nomination papers, resulting in unanimous election of the remaining 15 BMG candidates. Therefore, all 15 BMGians were declared successful in KCCI’s election 2019-21.

Siraj Kassam Teli, Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG), said: “BMG has been winning all the elections without losing a single seat for the last 22 years, which is an acknowledgement of the public service by the Businessmen Group, which also testifies that overwhelming majority of the business and industrial community endorses the policies of BMG because they understand and believe that BMGians are serving them selflessly for their betterment.” The successful BMGians include Mohammad Junaid Mundia, Arshad Islam, Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Altaf Tai, Abdul Samad Shaikh, Atif Jamil ur Rehman, Muhammed Asif, Chaudhry Nasir Abdullah, Ibrahim Mustafa Ahmed Shamsi, Rafiq Muhammad Siddiq, Khurram Ajaz, Ovais Adil, Abdul Rehman Punjwani, Sohail Usman Sheikh and Junaid ur Rehman. As the Managing Committee members have been unanimously elected, hence no general election for managing committee will be held on September 21, 2019 whereas the election of KCCI’s office bearers for 2019/20 is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, wherein BMG’s candidates Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan for President, Arshad Islam for Senior Vice President and Shahid Ismail for Vice President will be elected unanimously as the Managing Committee comprises of all BMGians.