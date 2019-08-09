Army vows stronger response over any Indian misadventure

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said Pakistan will respond to any Indian misadventure stronger than its response to the airspace violation on February 27.

In a tweet reacting over allegations of the Indian army, Maj-Gen Ghafoor termed them the “usual blatant lies”. He said it is an attempt to carve out causes for a misadventure and to divert the world’s attention from the precarious situation and atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades. He added that while held Kashmir faces a media blackout, Azad Jammu and Kashmir is open to foreign media and the UNMOGIP could visit any place of their own choosing. “Can you do same?” he asked India.