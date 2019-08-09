Ousted official approaches PHC to be made party in notice on ‘ghost schools’

PESHAWAR: The ousted managing director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF) has moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) claiming he was made a scapegoat for exposing mismanagement and corruption in the department.

Zulfiqar Ahmad, who was sacked as managing director ESEF by the government, filed an application in the PHC through his lawyer Ali Gohar Durrani seeking to be made party in the suo motu notice of the court regarding ‘ghost schools’ and ‘ghost students’ in the province.