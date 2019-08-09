Pak squash juniors performing well at Asian level since 2013

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan squash players have been performing quite well at Asian level since 2013. In 2013, Amir Atlas Khan won 17th Asian Individual Squash Championship held in Pakistan from May 1-5.
Ali Bukhari won 20th Asian Junior Individual Championship held in Amman, Jordan. In 2014, Pakistan clinched 17th Asian Team Championships held from June 11-15 in Hong Kong.
Tayyab Aslam won 21st Asian Junior Individual Championships held from June 22-26 in Kish Island, Iran. In 2015, Asim Khan won bronze medal at the Asian Beach Games held at Phuket, Thailand, from November 13-16.
Pakistan secured second position in the 17th Asian Junior Team Championship held from January 28 to February 1 in Kuala Lumpur. Nasir Iqbal and Farhan Zaman secured runner-up positions in the 18th Asian Individual Championships held in Kuwait from May 1-5.
Israr Ahmad finished 4th in men’s singles category in the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games held from September 5-11 at Samoa. Israr also won the 22nd Asian Junior Individual Championship held in Tehran from August 23-27.
In 2016, Nasir Iqbal won gold medal in the 12th South Asian Games held at Guwahati and Shillong in India from February 5-16. Pakistani team secured the second position. Pakistan won the 18th Asian Team Championships held from May 11-15 in Chinese Taipei.
Pakistan clinched the team title of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships held from August 6-17 at Bielsko Biala, Poland. In 2017, Pakistan finished 4th in the 18th Asian Junior Team Championships held in Hong Kong from February 1-5.
Mansoor Zaman was the runner-up in the 24th Asian Junior Individual Championships held in Amman from August 15-19. In 2018, Pakistan finished second in the 19th Asian Team Championships held in Cheongju, South Korea, from March 21-25.
In Asian Games, Pakistan won bronze medal in team category. Abbas Zeb clinched the title of the 25th Asian Junior Individual Championships held in Chennai, India, from September 26-29.
In 2019, Pakistan won the title of the 19th Asian Junior Team Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand, from January 16-20.
