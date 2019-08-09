Pak squash juniors performing well at Asian level since 2013

KARACHI: Pakistan squash players have been performing quite well at Asian level since 2013. In 2013, Amir Atlas Khan won 17th Asian Individual Squash Championship held in Pakistan from May 1-5.

Ali Bukhari won 20th Asian Junior Individual Championship held in Amman, Jordan. In 2014, Pakistan clinched 17th Asian Team Championships held from June 11-15 in Hong Kong.

Tayyab Aslam won 21st Asian Junior Individual Championships held from June 22-26 in Kish Island, Iran. In 2015, Asim Khan won bronze medal at the Asian Beach Games held at Phuket, Thailand, from November 13-16.

Pakistan secured second position in the 17th Asian Junior Team Championship held from January 28 to February 1 in Kuala Lumpur. Nasir Iqbal and Farhan Zaman secured runner-up positions in the 18th Asian Individual Championships held in Kuwait from May 1-5.

Israr Ahmad finished 4th in men’s singles category in the 2015 Commonwealth Youth Games held from September 5-11 at Samoa. Israr also won the 22nd Asian Junior Individual Championship held in Tehran from August 23-27.

In 2016, Nasir Iqbal won gold medal in the 12th South Asian Games held at Guwahati and Shillong in India from February 5-16. Pakistani team secured the second position. Pakistan won the 18th Asian Team Championships held from May 11-15 in Chinese Taipei.

Pakistan clinched the team title of the WSF World Junior Squash Championships held from August 6-17 at Bielsko Biala, Poland. In 2017, Pakistan finished 4th in the 18th Asian Junior Team Championships held in Hong Kong from February 1-5.

Mansoor Zaman was the runner-up in the 24th Asian Junior Individual Championships held in Amman from August 15-19. In 2018, Pakistan finished second in the 19th Asian Team Championships held in Cheongju, South Korea, from March 21-25.

In Asian Games, Pakistan won bronze medal in team category. Abbas Zeb clinched the title of the 25th Asian Junior Individual Championships held in Chennai, India, from September 26-29.

In 2019, Pakistan won the title of the 19th Asian Junior Team Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand, from January 16-20.