Samjhauta Express service suspended: Rashid

B News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan decided on Thursday to shut down Samjhauta Express in response to Indian provocative act to change the status quo in occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported. Announcing the move at a news conference, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said he will not let the train run until he had been holding the railways portfolio. He asked India to take back its coaches and engine of the train, adding the Pakistan side bogies freed from the train will be added to other trains operating in the country. The minister said the decision taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to annex Kashmir was highly unwise, adding such decisions used to change the course of history. “Pakistan is a proponent of peace and does not want war. However, it cannot remain oblivious to the persecution of Kashmiris and if war starts between the two countries, it will be the last war on the issue,” he said.

“Pakistan has more right on Kashmir as Pakistanis and Kashmiris share same religion, culture, civilization and values…The hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis throb in unison,” he added.