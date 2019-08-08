Hundreds rally in Paris to denounce India’s Kashmir move

BRUSSELS: Hundreds of activists gathered in front of the Eifel Tower in Paris to condemn the scrapping of a constitutional provision by India that granted special status to Indian-held Kashmir.

The protesters at the demonstration organised by the EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe and Jammu and Kashmir Forum called the Indian step of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A not only a violation of UN resolutions and Geneva Convention but also a brach of the Indian constitution and the verdicts of the Indian Supreme Court. They said India was conspiring to change demography of Kashmir by bringing Hindus from other parts of India into the occupied valley and expelling Kashmirs from their own homes.

EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar said India cannot subjugate the people of Kashmir for long by sheer power of the gun. He said no unilateral step by the government of India can change the disputed status of Kashmir as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions, adding that the step will never be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Losar decried regressive measures to change Kashmir’s demographic structure as well as the recent surge in unprovoked firing and shelling on unarmed civilian population across the LoC.