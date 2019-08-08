Telenor Pakistan ready to bring 5G

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan and its network partners have geared up to make the network 5G ready to pass on the benefits of this transformative technology to the people of Pakistan in the coming years, a statement said on Thursday.

5G is the fifth-generation cellular network technology that offers faster data transfer speeds and enables advanced solutions such as smart homes, smart cities, autonomous driving, automated emergency services, remote medical diagnosis, smart manufacturing, cloud gaming and enhanced content and media experiences to name a few, it added.

The development cements and once again demonstrates Telenor Pakistan’s position as the frontrunner of innovation and digital transformation in the country.

Today, the company has the country’s first and only 4.5G network and takes the lead with such industry-first initiatives as IoT, cloud services, and overall digital ecosystem development comprising innovative solutions for gaming, entertainment, and 3G/4G devices portfolio, etc.