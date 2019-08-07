Woman, alleged paramour killed in Kolai-Palas

MANSEHRA: A man has killed his wife and her alleged paramour in Gugbanda area of Kolai-Palas district on Tuesday night.Sharifullah, according to police, found his wife

and Abdul Rasheed in fields and fired at them, leaving both of them dead on the spot and managed to flee from spot.The first information report was registered in the Batara Police Station.