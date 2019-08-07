Today last date to apply for OGDCL internship

Islamabad : Today (Thursday) is the last date for fresh graduates of different disciplines to submit applications to the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited for one-year paid internship programme.

Under the initiative, 300 candidates will be selected from all provinces, including erstwhile FATA, AJK and GB.

The successful candidates will be given a stipend of Rs20,000 per month.

The candidates having Engineering degrees in Petroleum, Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical and Mechatronic and Civil, M.Sc/BS and BE in Environmental Sciences, Computer/Software/Telecom, Geological Engineering/Geology and Geophysics, MBA/BBA (Hon.) in Human Resource and Marketing/SCM and ICMA/ACCA/M.Com/MBA (Finance) and BBA Hon. (Finance) are eligible for the internship programme, for which the upper age limit is 30 years.

Only those candidates would be entertained whose final results have been announced on or before the closing date.

The candidates who have already availed the opportunity under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme are not eligible for the internship. Under the internship programme, preference would be given to the applicants having domicile of the districts where OGDCL's oil and gas fields are located.

However, no job will be offered to the selected interns and they will be relieved upon completion of the internship period by awarding certificates. The written test will be conducted through NTS to enroll the interns on the basis of merit determined in the test.