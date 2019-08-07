Nawaz raised voice for Kashmiris all over world: Maryam

SARGODHA: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said Nawaz Sharif is in false imprisonment. Prime Minister Imran Khan did a job which was not done in 70 years. Addressing a public meeting on Water Supply Road here on Wednesday, she said Nawaz raised voice for Kashmiris all over the world, but Imran Khan entrusted Kashmir to India after his US visit. She questioned US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir. She said there would be no “NRO” for those who sold out Kashmir. Maryam waved the Kashmir flag and raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

She said the government has suppressed the poor. The increase in prices of flour, pulses, sugar and other basic commodities has troubled the poor. Nawaz Sharif was jailed for raising voice for the poor and Pakistan. Former Sargodha mayor Malik Aslam Naveed, other PML-N leaders and people in large numbers attended the public meeting.