PHC summons DPO for detaining seven family members

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has summoned the district police officer (DPO) Upper Dir along with record for detaining seven persons of a family at a secret place.

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Lal Jan Khattak summoned the district police officer

(DPO) Upper Dir, directing him to appear in person along with record and explain his position for detaining seven members of a family without fulfilling legal procedure. The bench took notice in a writ petition filed by Matal Bibi through her lawyer Shah Faisal. The woman claimed in the petition that her family members were picked up by the DPO. She claimed that the police officer picked up nine persons of her family.

However, she said the DPO only showed two persons of the family in police report, while seven persons were kept in his own custody and their whereabouts were not known to the family. The lawyer submitted that the DPO picked up Sanaullah, Ijazul Haq, Khan Shehzada, Nizamuddin, Zahir Shah, Attaullah, Pervez and Tahir Shah.

During hearing, Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that if the police arrested citizen then there should be something in black and white.

However, Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah on the court’s direction when contacted the police station concerned, he said that they were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The court after hearing this, summoned the DPO Upper Dir along with record on August 8 in the court.