Junior I-Day Tennis today

LAHORE: Junior Tennis Independence day championship will be held on August 7 at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-i-Jinnah here. All the participants will be awarded certificates whereas position-holders in u-6, u-8, u-10, u-12, u-14 and u-16 will awarded prizes and certificates of distinction.
Rao Zahid Qayyum, Vice Chairman Sports Board Punjab, M Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Finance Govt of Punjab, Iftikhar Ahmed Rao Chairman PLTA, Afzal Shareef V. P PLTA, Rashid Malik secretary PLTA will distribute medals and prizes on the occasion.
