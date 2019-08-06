Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Indian government's move of revoking Article 370 was disrespect and violation of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir issue.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, she emphasised that the United Nations should take notice and seek answer from India on this act to ensure protection of its resolutions on the issue.

She contended that Pakistan stood for the grant of right to self-determination to people of Kashmir under the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“Every Pakistani child is fighting for Kashmir, being the jugular vein of Pakistan and will remain so. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir,” she emphasised. Firdous said that on the long-continuing Indian atrocities, people of Kashmiri were looking towards the Pakistan Parliament.

“The joint sitting of the Parliament is a manifestation of solidarity with Kashmiris,” she contended. On the issue of Kashmir, she made it clear that people of Pakistan were united and political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris would continue.

She thanked the opposition parties for supporting the narrative of the government as well as Kashmiris. The government, she pointed out, was forcefully projecting the case of issue of Kashmir at the global forums and Prime Minister Imran Khan was also reaching out to world leaders on the issue.