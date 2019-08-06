Kashmiris can’t be stopped from fighting for freedom: PSP chief

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday no constitutional amendment could stop the innocent Kashmiri Muslims of the Indian-occupied Kashmir from their struggle of freedom and self-determination.

Talking to media persons outside the Sindh High Court, he said that India was frustrated as it had been thrown away like a bee from the negotiation process on Afghanistan by the United States of America.

Kamal hoped that Taliban and America would reach an agreement by August 13 to start expatriating American troops from Afghanistan. “Kashmir will become a graveyard for India and the Modi regime,” he said referring to the Modi regime’s decision of revoking special status for the Indian-held Kashmir.

Pakistan has 220 million soldiers to protect the country on all fronts, and it is India’s misconception if it thinks Pakistan has 700,000 armed troops, he said, adding that India is on the verge of destruction.

India and Prime Minister Modi live in a fool’s paradise if they think an amendment will stop the unending struggle for the freedom and self-determination of the Kashmiri Muslims. Kamal said that white colour in our national flag represents the minority in the country, and the Hindu community has played vital role in the defence and the development of the country.

He said the PSP was fighting the war of Kashmir in Karachi by uniting people from different faiths by spreading the message of love and peace. He said Indian spy agents indulged in massacres in Karachi by hatching conspiracies with violent clashes.